Maharastra HSC result 2018: MSBSHSE announces Maharashtra board Class 12th result; check score on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2018 today (30 May) at 1 pm. Here are the following websites the students can check their Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result on mahresult.nic.in, examresults.net, result.mkcl.org, mh-hsc.ac.in, examresults.net/maharashtra, results.gov.in, MaharashtraEducation.com according to News18.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducted the Class 12 exam from 21 February to 20 March.

More than 14 lakh students sat for the MSBSHSE HSC exam. The Maharashtra Class 12 exams were conducted at 9,486 colleges and 2,822 centers according to a report in The Times Of India.

Students can follow the steps given below to check their results:

Step 1: Click on the official website link of the board mahresult.nic.in or on other links provided above

Step 2: Search for 'Maharashtra Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018'

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number

Step 4: Download your result and take a printout

Students can also request their Maharashtra HSC result through SMS. To receive results via SMS, type MHHSC<space>SEAT NO and send it to 57766.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.