Maharashtra: Student dies by suicide after school chairman calls him 'nalayak, zhopadpattichhap'

Mumbai: The chairman of a school was recently denied anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Class 10 student by insulting and using filthy language against the child.

While hearing the matter, Justice Vinay Joshi noted that teachers can reprimand students but not in a language that could shatter their tender minds, Bar and Bench reported.

"No doubt, he (teacher) can reprimand students, but not in such a language which would shatter the tender mind," the Judge said.

The chairman of the school had pulled up the deceased after he hit a football towards a girl by mistake on 1 April earlier this year. The accused allegedly told the child that he was "Nalayak, Dharti Ka Bojh, Zhopadpattichhap etc (worthless, burden on earth, slum-dweller)."

Not just that, he even called the grandfather of the child to the school and asked him to take away the child and that he should be rusticated from the school, the report stated.

"It is well settled that each case depends upon facts and circumstances of the case. Whether a person has abetted in the commission of suicide, could only be gathered from the facts of particular case. There can be indirect act of incitement for commission of suicide. On examining entire investigation paper it reveals that there are several complaints of the parents against the applicant about misbehavior with students. As regards to the case in hand, the utterances of the applicant are objectionable," the high court observed.

After taking into account the statements of witnesses, the Judge concluded that the accused had scolded the deceased in an "unruly manner."

"In presence of teacher and the informant (grandfather), (he) again scolded in unparliamentary words. Prima facie it suggests that he has created impression in the mind of student to put him in deep frustration. It requires to be noted that there is a direct link of his act since within few hours from the episode, the child has ended his life by suicide," the order stated.

