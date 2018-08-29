Maharashtra SSC Supplementary examination 2018: Results to be released today at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of the Maharashtra secondary school certificate (SSC) Supplementary Class 10 examination 2018 on Wednesday.

As per an official statement from the education department, candidates can check the results through the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

How to check the results:

— Log on to the official website mahresult.nic.in.

— Click on the link for "Result".

— In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other details.

— Click on "Submit".

— Your result will be displayed on the screen.

— Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who wish to have their examination re-evaluated can apply at respective divisional boards between 30 August and 8 September. Those seeking photocopies of their answer sheets can apply at respective divisional boards between 30 August and 18 September. Candidates will have to pay a fee and submit a copy of their mark sheet for both applications.

The Times of India reported that the Maharashtra state board conducted supplementary examinations between 17 July and 2 August across nine divisions: Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Latur, Konkan, and Amravati. These exams are conducted for students who failed subjects in the examination held in March.

In 2018, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from 1 to 24 March, The Indian Express reported.