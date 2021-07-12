Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: Class 10 exam scores likely to released this week
Results will be based on an alternative assessment criteria formulated by the board after exams had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 exams this week, as per an official statement issued by education minister Varsha Gaikwad.
When declared, students will be able to check and download their SSC scores from the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2021:
Step 1: Visit the website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the updated link to check class 10 results
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details, if required
Step 4: Hit on 'submit' to view your scores
Step 5: Download the Maharashtra SSC Results
Step 6: Take a print out of the result and save it for future reference
The board exams for Class 10 were cancelled this year by the state education department due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April. An alternative assessment criteria was released by the board to calculate the marks of class 10 students.
Marks scored in Class 9 have also been included in the evaluation criteria along with their scores in the internal assessments (written assignments and projects) of Class 10.
Earlier, the state education minister had said that the board would try to declare the results by June end. The minister had also said that those students who are not going to be satisfied with their results can sit for the Common Entrance Exams (CET) later.
On the other hand, results for Maharashtra board Class 12 are likely to be declared by the board on 31 July. The school headmasters have been asked to upload the marks of students by 21 July in the online system.
Maharashtra HSC exam evaluation criteria announced: State board to pass all Class 12 students, says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the MSBSHSE will declare HSC results based on Class 11 and 12 internal exams and the average of the best three performing subjects in Class 10 board exams
Maharashtra schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 in no-COVID zones starting from 15 July
Giving an update on the COVID-19 prevention rules at village level, the minister notified that an eight-member committee will be formed to take a final call on COVID-free zones
