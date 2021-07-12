Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: Class 10 exam scores likely to released this week

Results will be based on an alternative assessment criteria formulated by the board after exams had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 exams this week, as per an official statement issued by education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

When declared, students will be able to check and download their SSC scores from the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the updated link to check class 10 results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details, if required

Step 4: Hit on 'submit' to view your scores

Step 5: Download the Maharashtra SSC Results

Step 6: Take a print out of the result and save it for future reference

The board exams for Class 10 were cancelled this year by the state education department due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April. An alternative assessment criteria was released by the board to calculate the marks of class 10 students.

Marks scored in Class 9 have also been included in the evaluation criteria along with their scores in the internal assessments (written assignments and projects) of Class 10.

Earlier, the state education minister had said that the board would try to declare the results by June end. The minister had also said that those students who are not going to be satisfied with their results can sit for the Common Entrance Exams (CET) later.

On the other hand, results for Maharashtra board Class 12 are likely to be declared by the board on 31 July. The school headmasters have been asked to upload the marks of students by 21 July in the online system.