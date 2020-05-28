DRDO Recruitment 2020: Online application process to fill 185 vacancies for scientists, Engineers begins on 29 May at rac.gov.in

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) will start online application process for the recruitment of Scientist B from Friday, 29 May. Willing and eligible applicants can fill the form for the posts at https://rac.gov.in .

The online application form link was earlier scheduled to be activated on 22 May, but due to technical issues, it has been postponed till 5 pm on 29 May.

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) of DRDO is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 185 vacancies of Scientist B. It includes 18 vacancies for the post of Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bengaluru.

Of the total vacancies, 41 posts are for Electronics & Communication Engineering, 43 for Mechanical Engineering, 32 for Computer Science & Engineering, 9 for Aeronautical Engineering, 12 for Electrical Engineering, 10 for Metallurgy Engineering, 8 for Physics, 7 for Chemistry, 6 for Chemical Engineering, 4 for Mathematics, 10 for Psychology and 3 for Civil Engineering.

Candidates can register and submit the online application by 5 pm on 10 July.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates applying for the Scientist B DRDO recruitment 2020 must have the GATE and NET scores.

For engineering posts, the GATE qualification is necessary and for Psychology, a candidate should have qualified NET exam.

Candidates applying for the posts must indicate their preferences for DRDO and/or ADA.

Candidates who are appearing or have appeared in the final examinations of qualifying degree will be required to upload their final result and consolidated mark sheets by 31 August 2020.