DRDO Recruitment 2020: Online application process to fill 185 vacancies for scientists, Engineers begins on 29 May at rac.gov.in

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) will start online application process for the recruitment of Scientist B from Friday, 29 May. Willing and eligible applicants can fill the form for the posts at https://rac.gov.in.
The online application form link was earlier scheduled to be activated on 22 May, but due to technical issues, it has been postponed till 5 pm on 29 May.
The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) of DRDO is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 185 vacancies of Scientist B. It includes 18 vacancies for the post of Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bengaluru.
Of the total vacancies, 41 posts are for Electronics & Communication Engineering, 43 for Mechanical Engineering, 32 for Computer Science & Engineering, 9 for Aeronautical Engineering, 12 for Electrical Engineering, 10 for Metallurgy Engineering, 8 for Physics, 7 for Chemistry, 6 for Chemical Engineering, 4 for Mathematics, 10 for Psychology and 3 for Civil Engineering.
Candidates can register and submit the online application by 5 pm on 10 July.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates applying for the Scientist B DRDO recruitment 2020 must have the GATE and NET scores.
For engineering posts, the GATE qualification is necessary and for Psychology, a candidate should have qualified NET exam.
Candidates applying for the posts must indicate their preferences for DRDO and/or ADA.
Candidates who are appearing or have appeared in the final examinations of qualifying degree will be required to upload their final result and consolidated mark sheets by 31 August 2020.
To check the details including eligibility, educational qualification for the DRDO recruitment 2020, applicants can visit - https://rac.gov.in/download/advt_137.pdf and https://rac.gov.in/download/advt_137_addendum.pdf.
Updated Date: May 28, 2020 13:25:44 IST