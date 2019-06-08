Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Official website mahresult.nic.in currently unresponsive, here are alternative methods for scores

Maharashtra Board Class 10th SSC Exam Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The overall pass percentage of the Maharashtra SSC exam this year is 77.10 percent.
Girls, with a pass percentage of 82.82 percent, have performed better than boys in the Maharashtra SSC board exam, of which the results were declared in a press conference on Saturday. The scores will be published on the official website at 1 pm.
The Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 board exam results have been declared by the Maharashtra board in a press conference, however, the scores will be published by the board on the official website only at 1 pm.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination today at 1 pm, reports said. Candidates who sat for the Class 10 or SSC examinations can log on to the official website, mahresult.nic.in, to check their scores when the exam results are declared.
This year, the Class 10 exams were held between 1 March and 22 March.
Follow the steps below to check the Maharashtra SSC results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the SSC results.
Step 3: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.
Step 5: Click on "view result".
Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.
Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for safekeeping.
Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutions.
In 2018, as many as 17,51,353 students appeared for the SSC examinations. Of them, 89.41 percent passed. Last year, the SSC Maharashtra results were declared on 8 June.
The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
Candidates who do not pass their Class 10 exams can sit for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.
As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 13:22:51 IST
Highlights
Students can check Maharashtra SSC results with Firstpost
Here is the direct link for students to check their Maharashtra board SSC exam results on Firstpost
20 students have scored 100 percent
At least 20 students have scored 100 percent in the Maharashtra SSC board exam, of which the results were declared by the board in a press conference today. The scores have been published on the official website too.
Official website is currently unresponsive
Use alternative ways to check results, official website is unresponsive
Students checking their Maharashtra SSC board exam results can also use these alternative methods to check their result when the official website is unresponsive.
Alternative ways to check result if official website is unresponsive
Candidates who sat for the Class 10 SSC exams can log on to mahresult.nic.in to check their scores. However, considering the enormous volume of traffic that the official website is likely to get, chances are that it might suffer glitches in the hours just after the results are declared.
In such a situation, students need not worry as there are several other ways they can access their scores.
Students can log on to examresults.net/maharashtra to check their results. They can also download the ExamResults app on their phones to check their results, or register for their results on jagranjosh.com.
Results to be published on official website soon
The Maharashtra board will publish the results of the Class 10, or SSC board exam on its official website soon.
Overall pass percentage of SSC 2019 is 77%
The overall pass percentage of the Maharashtra SSC exam this year is 77.10 percent.
Konkan division records best pass percentage at 88%
The Konkan division has scored the best pass percentage — 88.38 percent — in the Maharashtra board SSC exam 2019. Meanwhile, the Pune division has recorded 82.48 pass percentage, Nagpur 67.27 pass percentage, Aurangabad division is at 75.20 percent, and Mumbai division has recorded 77.04 percent.
Girls outperform boys in 2019 SSC exam
Girls, with a pass percentage of 82.82 percent, have performed better than boys in the Maharashtra SSC board exam, of which the results were declared in a press conference on Saturday. The scores will be published on the official website at 1 pm.
SSC result declared by Maharashtra board
The Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 board exam results have been declared by the Maharashtra board in a press conference, however, the scores will be published by the board on the official website only at 1 pm.
Maharashtra board declares SSC 2019 result
Students are advised to keep hall ticket details ready
The Maharashtra board is likely to declare the SSC or Class 10 exam results on its official website at 1 pm. Students must keep their hall ticket or admit card details ready so they can sign into the website without delay.
Candidates unable to pass Maharashtra Board Class 10 can have a second shot at it
Candidates who do not pass their Class 10 exams can sit for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared. We will relay the information here once it is out.
Class 10 result to be released on mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination today at 1 pm, reports said. Candidates who sat for the Class 10 or SSC examinations can log on to the official website, mahresult.nic.in, to check their scores when the exam results are declared.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:22 (IST)
Students can check Maharashtra SSC results with Firstpost
Here is the direct link for students to check their Maharashtra board SSC exam results on Firstpost
13:26 (IST)
20 students have scored 100 percent
At least 20 students have scored 100 percent in the Maharashtra SSC board exam, of which the results were declared by the board in a press conference today. The scores have been published on the official website too.
13:11 (IST)
Official website is currently unresponsive
13:09 (IST)
Use alternative ways to check results, official website is unresponsive
Students checking their Maharashtra SSC board exam results can also use these alternative methods to check their result when the official website is unresponsive.
13:05 (IST)
Alternative ways to check result if official website is unresponsive
Candidates who sat for the Class 10 SSC exams can log on to mahresult.nic.in to check their scores. However, considering the enormous volume of traffic that the official website is likely to get, chances are that it might suffer glitches in the hours just after the results are declared.
In such a situation, students need not worry as there are several other ways they can access their scores.
Students can log on to examresults.net/maharashtra to check their results. They can also download the ExamResults app on their phones to check their results, or register for their results on jagranjosh.com.
12:58 (IST)
Results to be published on official website soon
The Maharashtra board will publish the results of the Class 10, or SSC board exam on its official website soon.
12:46 (IST)
Overall pass percentage of SSC 2019 is 77%
The overall pass percentage of the Maharashtra SSC exam this year is 77.10 percent.
12:42 (IST)
Konkan division records best pass percentage at 88%
The Konkan division has scored the best pass percentage — 88.38 percent — in the Maharashtra board SSC exam 2019. Meanwhile, the Pune division has recorded 82.48 pass percentage, Nagpur 67.27 pass percentage, Aurangabad division is at 75.20 percent, and Mumbai division has recorded 77.04 percent.
12:35 (IST)
Girls outperform boys in 2019 SSC exam
Girls, with a pass percentage of 82.82 percent, have performed better than boys in the Maharashtra SSC board exam, of which the results were declared in a press conference on Saturday. The scores will be published on the official website at 1 pm.
12:16 (IST)
SSC result declared by Maharashtra board
The Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 board exam results have been declared by the Maharashtra board in a press conference, however, the scores will be published by the board on the official website only at 1 pm.
12:13 (IST)
Maharashtra board declares SSC 2019 result
12:07 (IST)
Students are advised to keep hall ticket details ready
The Maharashtra board is likely to declare the SSC or Class 10 exam results on its official website at 1 pm. Students must keep their hall ticket or admit card details ready so they can sign into the website without delay.
11:53 (IST)
Candidates unable to pass Maharashtra Board Class 10 can have a second shot at it
Candidates who do not pass their Class 10 exams can sit for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared. We will relay the information here once it is out.
11:48 (IST)
How to check result if official website is down
Step 1: Visit either maharashtraeducation.com or www.examresults.net/maharashtra or jagranjosh.com.
Step 2: On the homepages, you will find the latest announcement of the Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results.
Step 3: You will be redirected to pages, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: Register where required or hit on buttons titled "view results".
Step 5: You will be able to see your scores now.
Step 6: Save your results and take a printout for safekeeping.
Step 7: Cross check your score on the official website, too, when it is up and running.
11:43 (IST)
Follow the steps below to check the Maharashtra SSC results 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the SSC results.
Step 3: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.
Step 5: Click on "view result".
Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.
Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for safekeeping.
11:42 (IST)
Class 10 result to be released on mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination today at 1 pm, reports said. Candidates who sat for the Class 10 or SSC examinations can log on to the official website, mahresult.nic.in, to check their scores when the exam results are declared.