Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Date: MSBSHSE to declare Class 10 results by first week of June; check mahresult.nic.in for your scores

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Date | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination by the first week of June. However, the Maharashtra Board has not yet confirmed the exact date or time for the announcement of Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 SSC examinations, which were held between 1 March and 22 March, can log on to mahresult.nic.in to check their scores.

Earlier, MSBSHSE chief Shakuntala Kale had said that the results of the Class 10 exams will be declared as early as the end of May and no later than 10 June.

Follow the steps below to check the Maharashtra SSC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the SSC results.

Step 3: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for safekeeping.

Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutions.

In 2018, as many as 17,51,353 students appeared for the SSC examinations. Of them, 89.41 percent cleared the exam. The Maharashtra board had declared the results of 2018 SSC exam on 8 June.

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE):

The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Candidates who do not secure pass marks in the exams can sit for supplementary tests in July of 2019. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

