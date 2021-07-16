Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results announced; 957 students score full marks

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared Live Updates: 10th Result Link, Highest Pass Percentage Ever

A total of 16,58,624 students, including 9,09,931 boys and 7,48,693 students had enrolled for the exams in eight mediums, said Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad. However, the exams were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For preparing class 10 results, the board has taken into consideration the marks scored in class 9 and the internal assessment of class 10. While the score of class 9 carries 50 percent weightage, 30 percent weightage has been given to the year-long internal assessments of Class 10. The remaining 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.

The Maharashtra SSC results will be declared for nine district divisions - Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nasik, Latur and Konkan, said reports.

Recording a jump, the pass percentage for the SSC Class 10 exams in Maharashtra had shot up to 95.30 percent in 2020. Konkan region had recorded highest pass percentage of 98.77 percent, followed by Kolhapur at 97.64 percent and Pune at 97.34 percent.

Even as the pass percentage reaches a record high, girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage among girls is 99.96 percent while boys are not as far behind at 99.94 percent. Among the total of 16,58,624 students who registered for the 2021-2021 exams,, 9.09 lakh are boys and 7.48 lakh are girls.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window.Enter your login details and password here and hit submit

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites of the Maharashtra board

According to the Indian Express, Nagur has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 99.94 percent.

Among the nine regions, Konkan has the highest percentage of 100 percent followed closely by Nagpur division at 99.55 percent. Last year too Konkan had recorded the best pass percentage with 98.77 percent students from division clearing the exam.

#sscresults at 1pm: Follow these simple steps to check your results. All the very best! #ssc #results #internalassessment

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 Latest Updates: According to reports, a total of 957 students have scored full marks or bagged a 100 percent score. As many as 8,3262 students receive more than 90 percent marks while the results of 4,952 students have been withheld, reports the Indian Express.

The Maharashtra Class 10 board results has been declared by Dinkar Patil, chairman of the state education board, reports The Indian Express. A pass percentage of 99.95has been recorded, making it the highest-ever.

A total of 16,58,624 students, including 9,09,931 boys and 7,48,693 students had enrolled for the exams in eight mediums, said Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad. However, the exams were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and a new evaluation criterion was announced.

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE) will announce the Class 10 results at 1 pm today. "The online result of Class 10 for the year 2021 prepared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on the basis of internal evaluation will be released tomorrow, July 16, 2021 at 1.00 pm," tweeted Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday.

Students can visit the official websites https://mahahsscboard.in/ or https://mahresult.nic.in/ to check the class 10 results after the board declares it.

Meanwhile, the board has also cancelled class 12 examination. It is expected that the results of Maharashtra board class 12 exam is going to be declared by 31 July. The headmasters of different schools have been asked to submit the marks of students on the online portal by 21 July.