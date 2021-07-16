live

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results announced; 957 students score full marks

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Declared Live Updates: 10th Result Link, Highest Pass Percentage Ever

FP Staff July 16, 2021 12:03:09 IST
Representational image. Sigmund/Unsplash

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 16, 2021 - 12:26 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2021 Latest Updates

Varsha Gaikwad shares steps to check scores

 
Although the results have been declared, students will be able to check their scores only after 1 pm. State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad shared steps to check scores.

July 16, 2021 - 12:20 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2021 Latest Updates

Konkan records 100% pass percentage

 
 Among the nine regions, Konkan has the highest percentage of 100 percent followed closely by Nagpur division at 99.55 percent. Last year too Konkan had recorded the best pass percentage with 98.77 percent students from division clearing the exam.
According to the Indian Express, Nagur has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 99.94 percent.

July 16, 2021 - 12:15 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2021 Latest Updates

Steps to check results: 

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites of the Maharashtra board 

Step 2: On the homepage click on hyperlink for 'SSC Examination Result 2021'

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window.Enter your login details and password here and hit submit

Step 4: Your 'Maharashtra SSC Result 2021' will open on a new page.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

July 16, 2021 - 11:58 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2021 Latest Updates

Girls outshine boys

 
Even as the pass percentage reaches a record high, girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage among girls is 99.96 percent while boys are not as far behind at 99.94 percent. Among the total of 16,58,624 students who registered for the 2021-2021 exams,, 9.09 lakh are boys and 7.48 lakh are girls.

July 16, 2021 - 11:53 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2021 Latest Updates

957 students score full marks

 
According to News18, A total of 957 students have scored full marks or bagged  a 100 percent score.. As many as 8,3262 students receive more than 90 percent marks while the results of 4,952 students have been withheld, reports the Indian Express.

July 16, 2021 - 11:43 (IST)

Class 10 board exam results declared, 99.95 percent students passed

The Maharashtra Class 10 board results has been declared by Dinkar Patil, chairman of the state education board, reports The Indian Express. A pass percentage of 99.95has been recorded, making it the highest-ever.

July 16, 2021 - 11:37 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2021 Latest Updates

Pass percentage last year

Recording a jump, the pass percentage for the SSC Class 10 exams in Maharashtra had shot up to 95.30 percent in 2020. Konkan region had recorded highest pass percentage of 98.77 percent, followed by Kolhapur at 97.64 percent and Pune at 97.34 percent. 

July 16, 2021 - 11:23 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2021 Latest Updates

Results to be released for nine divisions

The Maharashtra SSC results will be declared for nine district divisions - Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nasik, Latur and Konkan, said reports.

July 16, 2021 - 11:10 (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2021 Latest Updates

See details of evaluation criteria here:

The class 10 exams were cancelled in Maharashtra due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. An alternative assessment criteria was declared by the board based on which students will be awarded marks.

For preparing class 10 results, the board has taken into consideration the marks scored in class 9 and the internal assessment of class 10. While the score of class 9 carries 50 percent weightage, 30 percent weightage has been given to the year-long internal assessments of Class 10. The remaining 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.

July 16, 2021 - 10:58 (IST)

Over 16 lakh students had enrolled

A total of 16,58,624 students, including 9,09,931 boys and 7,48,693 students had enrolled for the exams in eight mediums, said Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad. However, the exams were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the board has also cancelled class 12 examination. It is expected that the results of Maharashtra board class 12 exam is going to be declared by 31 July. The headmasters of different schools have been asked to submit the marks of students on the online portal by 21 July.

