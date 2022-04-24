Maharashtra road accident: Eight dead, 11 severely injured in road accident at Latur
The incident took place near Saigaon on Latur Ambajogai road when a truck and a cruiser vehicle collided
Latur: Eight people died in a major road accident near Maharashtra's Latur on Saturday.
The incident took place near Saigaon on Latur Ambajogai road when a truck and a cruiser vehicle collided. Eleven people suffered serious injuries. They were admitted to the hospital.
"An accident took place between a truck and a cruiser vehicle near Saigaon on Latur Ambajogai road. Eight people died on the spot and 11 are seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital," said Ashok Kharat, Assistant Police Inspector, Bardapur Police.
Further details are awaited.
