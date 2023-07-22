At least 45 people are stranded in a village in Mahagaon tehsil of eastern Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district due to incessant rainfall leading to massive waterlogging in several parts of Maharashtra.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has undertaken a rescue operation to save people and two helicopters of the Indian Air Force have reached the spot for support, officials said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rescue operation underway by Indian Air Force in Yavatmal as several people are stranded in Anand Nagar village due to a flood in the area following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/iXDWptM582 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

The district, around 150 km from Nagpur has been affected by heavy rainfall since Friday morning, creating mayhem in several parts.

The Mahagaon tehsil recorded 231 mm rainfall from midnight till Saturday morning while the district recorded 117.5 mm rainfall, said collector Amol Yedge.

The Painganga river which flows through the district is in flood.

Some roads in Yavatmal city were also flooded and people in the affected areas were moved to safer places, the collector said.

Around 140 people were shifted to safer places at Kasergaon village in Sangrampur tehsil of Buldhana district too.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur, forecast thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to heavy rainfall in isolated places in Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Amravati and Washim districts in Vidarbha on Saturday.