Maharashtra rains: 27 people die in wall collapse incidents in Malad, Kalyan and Pune as heavy downpour wreaks havoc in state

Maharashtra: At least 27 people died in wall collapse in Malad and Kalyan in the city and Pune as incessant rains pounded on Tuesday. While 18 people died in the collapse in Malad, three succumbed to injuries in Kalyan. In another wall collpase in Pune, six people lost their lives. 17 other people sustained injuries.

The Maharashtra government has declared the day as a public holiday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of bereaved in Malad wall collapse tragedy. "Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones and prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," he tweeted early morning.

Torrential downpour has halted the movement of air, rail and road traffic. Around 54 flights were diverted to nearby airports and 52 flights were cancelled as heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, an airport official said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Mumbai airport's main runway remained closed after a SpiceJet aircraft from Jaipur overshot the runway while landing. According to the Central Railway, 27 trains have been cancelled while several trains have been short terminated due to the incessant rains.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis reviewed all issues like railway traffic, road traffic movement, areas where more focus and assistance is required, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police officials. The heavy downpour caused water logging at various places in Mumbai and the surrounding metropolitan area. BMC has received 45 complaints of waterlogging. BMC is giving regular updates about waterlogged places where water has been pumped out.

Indian Navy teams have been deployed in Mumbai to help rain hit Mumbaikars. "Indian Navy deploys various teams to provide relief to rain hit and stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area," SpokespersonNavy tweeted.

India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy in Mumbai and suburban parts in next 48 hours."Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai and suburban parts in next 48 hours, similar situation expected for Vidarbha and Marathwada. Advice tourists to not visit mountain areas since heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra," Met Department said.

"Intermittent heavy showers expected in Mumbai today. Extremely heavy rainfall, over 200 mm recorded at many places in city; more towards suburbs in last 24 hrs," IMD said. Rains and waterlogging have brought the state to its knees as the movement of traffic slowed down on all the major roads in the city. Cars and vehicles were stuck on waterlogged roads at various places.

Mumbai Police is constantly updating residents about waterlogging roads and asking them to take alternative routes. Traffic on various roads has been diverted. Amidst the heavy rain, Thane Municipal Transport had arranged extra buses to ferry passengers upto Mulund check post. The arrangement has been directed by Thane Municipal commissioner after local services were stopped between Kurla and Thane. The chief minister said that the government is prepared to deal with the situation. "High tide is expected at 12 noon, we will monitor the situation.

Last night Mumbai police received 1,600-1,700 tweets from people, they received immediate help. BMC Disaster Management worked entire night. Heavy rainfall is expected in next two days. We are prepared for it," Fadnavis said. According to SkymetWeather, Mumbai has recorded 795 mm of rainfall for the past four days and rains of varied intensity are expected to continue until 5 July.

