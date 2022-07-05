As Mumbai recorded 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours, there were reports of waterlogging from across the city including Sion Circle which is the worst hit.

New Delhi: In the wake of heavy rain in various parts of the Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava to review the preparedness.

The chief minister directed all the district guardian secretaries to monitor the situation and keep NDRF squads on standby, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Maharashtra | In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil & control the situation: CMO — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

As Mumbai recorded 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours, there were reports of waterlogging from across the city including Sion Circle in Mumbai which is the worst hit.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: As Mumbai records 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours, Sion Circle in Mumbai faces severe waterlogging. CM Eknath Shinde has directed officials to keep a vigil & keep the NDRF squads ready. pic.twitter.com/l3reZB3Fn7 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, there were also reports of Mumbai local train services and road traffic taking a hit due to heavy rainfall.

Local train services on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)- Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara and between CSMT and Panvel are operating with delays of 15 minutes owing to heavy rainfall, the Central Railways said.

