Maharashtra political crisis: Plea in SC seeks to restrain MLAs who defect or resign from contesting polls for 5 years

Amid ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, an application has been moved before the Supreme Court seeking urgent directions in a pending case so that MLAs who are disqualified from the legislative Assembly or have resigned, are restrained from contesting polls upto five years.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur has filed the application in an already pending petition filed by her in 2021 in which the Supreme Court had sought the Central government's response in January 2021, Bar and Bench reported.

In 2021, Thakur, in her plea, stated that a recent trend has developed across the country by political parties to render the provisions of Xth Schedule redundant and otiose by making ruling party MLAs resign from the House leading to the fall of the government. Later, these MLAs are given ministerial posts by new government and they even get tickets to re-contest for by-elections, the report stated.

In her new application, Thakur stated that no reply has still been filed by the government yet. "Recently, same thing(s) are repeated in State of Maharashtra. These political parties again trying to destroy the Democratic Fabric of our country. Therefore immediately direction of this Hon'ble in this application for direction," the application said.

It further stated that once a member incurs disqualification under the Xth Schedule, he should not be permitted to contest again during the term for which he was elected. "In the year 2019, in the State of Karnataka, 17 MLAs who resigned/were disqualified by the Speaker for anti-party activities, sought re-election and 11 of them got reelected. Ten of them got ministerial berths in the new Government that was formed after the earlier government fell," the application highlighted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday vacated the official CM's residence and moved back to his family home 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. His family also left with him. The development came after Thackeray in a public address said that he was "ready to resign" from his post.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government is staring at dissolution after rebel leader Eknath Shinde claimed that he has support from enough MLAs to topple the government. He has claimed support from 46 MLAs.

