Maharashtra political crisis: BJP minister Mungantiwar asks Sharad Pawar to show number of MLAs supporting him

Senior BJP leader and minister in BJP led Maharashtra government Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday asked the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to parade the number of MLAs supporting them.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar after the state cabinet meeting said that the majority of MLAs are with him.

“There was nothing new as such. We and CM Shinde have worked together in the cabinet. We have experience for the cabinet. Most of them were ministers in that cabinet. BJP also has some ministers, like Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil – when he was in Congress, I worked with him. So it is nothing new. All works are properly going on. It would help if you did not worry at all, the majority of (NCP) MLAs are with me,” he said.

Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on Sunday as deputy chief minister while eight other NCP MLAs took oath as ministers. The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

The Ajit Pawar camp has claimed the support of more than 40 MLAs.

Speaking to reporters here, Mungantiwar said, “I challenge them (Sharad Pawar-led NCP) to show the number of MLAs supporting them. The MLAs are behind Ajit Pawar. He has chosen to go with development and truth.

“They (Sharad Pawar-led NCP) can organise a meeting and parade the number of MLAs that are supporting them. They should show their strength,” he said.

Asked about Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other ministers (after the revolt in June last year) claiming Ajit Pawar, as finance minister (in the previous MVA government), was biased in the disbursement of funds, Mungantiwar said the comments were “hyped”.

He said that Shinde is the chief minister and that no work file can be stopped if he signs on it.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena (then undivided), NCP and Congress, collapsed in June last year after a revolt led by Shinde.

The revolt also led to a split in the Shiv Sena. Later, Shinde became the chief minister with BJP’s support.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.