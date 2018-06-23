Football world cup 2018

Maharashtra plastic ban: Nashik authorities fine 72 people, collect Rs 3.6 lakh penalty from violators

India Press Trust of India Jun 23, 2018 18:22:15 IST

Nashik: Seventy-two people were fined and a sum of Rs 3.6 lakh collected from them in Nashik on the first day of the plastic ban that came into effect across Maharashtra on Saturday, a civic corporation official said.

Civic workers inspect shops following the plastic ban in Maharashtra. PTI

An official release from the Nashik Municipal Corporation stated that various civic teams fanned out across the six municipal divisions of the city and fined violators as per the provisions of the plastic ban notification issued by the Maharashtra government on 23 March.

Over 350 kilograms of plastic items were also seized, the release informed.

On 23 March, the state government imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items.

As per the government's notification, the fine for first-time and second-time offenders will be Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. A third violation will attract a fine of Rs 25,000 and a jail term for three months.


