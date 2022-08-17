Officials said the the collision between the trains took place due to non-receipt of signal. No casualty was reported in the accident, they added.

New Delhi: A bogie of an express train derailed after it collided with a goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia in the wee hours of Wednesday, leaving two persons with minor injuries.

"We've an automatic block signalling system where trains move one after the other. The driver waited for two minutes seeing the red signal and then moved cautiously, as per night protocol. But goods train was still standing. He applied emergency brakes, injuring two persons. Track was not damaged," said Manninder Uppal, DRM Nagpur Division, South East Central Railway.

Railway officials said the re-railment of the track was completed at 4.30 am and the affected train left the accident site at 5.24 am and arrived Gondia at 5.44 am. Traffic on the route resumed at 5.45am, they added.

Officials said the two injured person were treated and they left in the same train.

The train was on its way from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur to Jodhpur in Rajasthan, officials said.

With inputs from agencies

