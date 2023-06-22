Maharashtra man carried twin inside body for 36 years thinking he was fat all along

In a bizarre turn of events, Sanju Bhagat from Nagpur received the shock of a lifetime when he discovered that his unusually large belly was not due to excessive weight gain, rather he was for all this time carrying his twin inside.

Bhagat’s condition had earned him the local nickname of the “pregnant man,” as his swollen belly closely resembled that of a pregnant woman.

As a child, Bhagat appeared perfectly healthy despite his bloated stomach. However, as he entered his 20s, his belly began to expand at an alarming rate.

Bhagat initially ignored the swelling till one day in year 1999, which changed his life forever.

Reportedly, Bhagat’s bulge pressed against his diaphragm, making it difficult for him to breathe. Fearing for his life, he immediately took to a hospital in Mumbai, looking desperately for answers.

At first, doctors suspected that Bhagat was suffering from a dangerous tumour that had caused his abdominal growth.

However, what they discovered during the subsequent surgery left them shocked. As the surgical team delved into Bhagat’s belly, they found a fully formed human being inside him.

According to reports, the surgeon described the surreal experience, saying, “He just put his hand inside, and he said there are a lot of bones inside. First, one limb came out, then another limb came out. Then some part of genitalia, then some part of hair, some limbs, jaws, limbs, hair.”

“We were horrified. We were confused and amazed… To my surprise and horror, I could shake hands with somebody inside. It was a bit shocking for me,” the medic continued.

Bhagat’s baffling case has been classified as a rare condition known as “fetus in fetu.”

This extraordinary phenomenon occurs when one twin develops inside the body of the other. The medical world, often characterized by its vast knowledge and expertise, remains awestruck by this bizarre incident.

In an intriguing twist, Bhagat reportedly chose to distance himself emotionally from the “lump of hair and flesh” that had resided within him for over three decades.

Rather than dwelling on the shocking discovery, he bravely moved forward with his life, leaving the medical community to grapple with the astonishing marvel they had witnessed.

