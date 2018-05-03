Maharashtra insecticide poisoning deaths: State govt submits proposal to Centre, seeks banning of five toxic substances

Months after the deaths of 63 farmers and farm labourers due to insecticide poisoning in various districts of Maharashtra, the state government recently submitted a proposal to the Central government to ban four insecticides.

The Maharashtra government's action came pursuant to an order of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on 22 March directing it to move the Central government to ban certain insecticides.

A letter has been written in this regard by Bijay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) in the Maharashtra government to the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee of the Union agriculture ministry. The letter seeks the permanent banning of Acephate 75% SP, Monocrotophos 36% SL, Diafenthiuron 50% WP, Fipronil 40% + Imidacloprid 40%WG, and Profenofos 40%+Cypermethrin 4% EC.

Out of these, Monocrotophos is considered as the most hazardous substance, and it is part of the red triangle (extremely toxic) category. According to this report, at least 12 deaths in Yavatmal district alone were caused by this pesticide alone.

Reacting to the proposal, Kishor Tiwari, the chairman of a state government committee to alleviate farm distress said, "The state government's move is a welcome one. The Union government must now act promptly to ban the highly toxic insecticides listed by the Maharashtra agriculture department. Substances like Profenofos are already banned in several other countries."

Tiwari also added that many farmers and farm labourers are not educated, and hence, it is unfair to blame them for such deaths.

Further, a report on Down to Earth says that substances like Monocrotophos and Oxydemetonmethyl are banned in several countries, including the European Union, due to their high toxicity. However, these are widely used in India. The report quoted data from the Union agriculture department which states that Class 1 pesticides (which are the most toxic) accounted for about 30 percent of the country's total usage in 2015-16.

HC directs enhanced compensation

The direction to the Maharashtra government to propose the banning of certain pesticides was only a part of the order of the Bombay High Court. The court also directed the state government to pay Rs 4 lakh in total to the family of each farmer who died due to such poisoning.

Earlier, the state government had paid Rs 2 lakh to each of the bereaved family. A bench consisting of Justice BP Dharmadhikari and Justice Swapna Joshi said that this amount was "not sufficient." The petitioner, Anand Narayanrao Jammu, had pointed out that in other cases of accidents, the state government paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, and the Central government has also paid an equal amount to the family.

The high court, in its order, also passed a number of other directions. It directed the state government to frame a policy to decide a minimum amount of compensation to be paid to the bereaved family in cases of such accidental deaths. "No room should be left for the argument that in a particular accident, an amount of Rs 10 lakh has been paid, while in another accident, a meagre amount was given," the bench observed.

The court has also ordered the Maharashtra government to investigate whether there were lapses by officials with respect to monitoring sale and distribution of pesticides, and taking steps to check the spread of crop diseases. Similarly, it also directed the government to find out whether companies which manufactured the pesticides are liable for compensation, and for criminal action.

Firstpost has reported extensively on the deaths reported in eastern Maharashtra due to pesticide poisoning. This report pointed out that multiple agencies had sought to pass the blame for the tragedy. Some police stations in the state have booked local dealers for causing death due to negligence, while dealers have said that they cannot be faulted as they sell insecticides which are manufactured by companies and approved by the government.

Activists have pointed to the need for increasing awareness among farmers and banning highly toxic pesticides. Farmers/farm labourers need to adhere to a number of safety protocols while using insecticides, such as wearing masks and gloves and using the correct proportions of the substance.