Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date: MSBSHSE to declare Class 12 results today at 1 pm; how to check score on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date and Time | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the HSC Examination Result March 2019 or Class 12 results today (28 May). The Maharashtra board has listed 1 pm as the official time to declare the results on the official website for the result, mahresult.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 HSC examinations, which were held from 21 February to 20 March, can log on to mahresult.nic.in to check their scores.

Steps to check the Maharashtra HSC Examination Result March 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results.

Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.

This year, more than 14 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations. The board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers to work as an invigilator and participate in the evaluation process

Since many students will be checking their scores on the official website, chances are that the portal might run slow or become unresponsive. In such cases, students are advised to avail third party-websites such as – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes.

In 2018, 88.41 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations. HSC results were declared on 30 May. Girls pass percentage was 92.36 percent and boys pass percentage was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage for Science stream was 95.85 percent, for Commerce stream it was 89.50 percent and for Arts stream the passing percentage was 78.93 percent.

The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Candidates who do not secure pass marks in the exams can sit for supplementary tests in July of 2019. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

