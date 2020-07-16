Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE to declare Class 12 results at 1 pm today; steps to check score via SMS

A total of 15,05,027 students from across the state appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examination

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 Date | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the results of the Class 12 examinations at 1 pm today (Thursday, 16 July).

Candidates can check their results via the official website mahresults.nic.in.

Students can also check their results by SMS by sending 'MHHSC seat number' to 57766.

As many students will be checking their scores on the official website, chances are that the portal might run slow or become unresponsive. In such cases, students are advised to avail third party-websites such as – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Usually, the Maharashtra board declares the HSC result in the month of May. Last year, the result was declared on 28 May. However, this year, the evaluation of answer sheets was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 15,05,027 students from across the state appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examination, reported Hindustan Times. These included 8,43,552 boys, 6,61,325 girls, 6,657 physically challenged students and 150 transgender students. The exam was conducted through 3,036 centres.

Steps to check the Maharashtra HSC results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results.

Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2020".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number, etc.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.

The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​