Maharashtra farm loan waiver: State government extends deadline for online submission of applications till 1 May

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday extended till 1 May the deadline for online submission of applications by farmers to avail benefits under its mega loan waiver scheme.

The existing last date for filing applications under the scheme, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana (CSMSSY), was 14 April.

A statement from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office said the date of filing online applications by farmers for the loan waiver has been extended up to 1 May.

The BJP-led government has been extending the deadline time and again since the announcement of the scheme in June last year to allow more eligible farmers to get its benefits.

The late date of availing benefits of One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme under the CSMSSY is 30 June.

The Fadnavis government had announced a Rs 34,000- crore crop loan waiver for marginal farmers nearly a year ago.

At that time, the government had said the scheme was expected to benefit about 89 lakh farmers.