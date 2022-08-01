India

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

It was probably the first meeting of Eknath Shinde with Mohan Bhagwat after becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra

FP Staff August 01, 2022 23:19:22 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS office in Mumbai today.

"We met RSS Chief after taking charge as CM and DCM. We have also met him in past, our government is formed on the ideology of Hindutva and we took his blessings for the same. We are taking forward the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray," said CM Eknath Shinde.

It was probably the first meeting of Eknath Shinde with Mohan Bhagwat after becoming state CM.

According to sources, Bhagwat gifted some books on the RSS to Shinde and Fadnavis.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: August 01, 2022 23:19:22 IST

