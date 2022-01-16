Maharashtra: ED attaches assets worth Rs 410 crore of Omkar Group and Viiking Group under PMLA
These properties include flats worth Rs 300 crore of Omkar Group in Tower C of sale building namely Omkar 1973 based in Mumbai's Worli and an open land situated at Viram in Pune worth Rs 80 crore of Viiking Group belonging to Sachin Joshi
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached flats and plots of land worth Rs 410 crore of Maharashtra-based Omkar Group and Viiking Group in a money-laundering case.
These properties include flats worth Rs 300 crore of Omkar Group in Tower C of sale building namely Omkar 1973 based in Mumbai's Worli and an open land situated at Viram in Pune worth Rs 80 crore of Viiking Group belonging to Sachin Joshi.
ED launched the investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by City Chowk Police Station, Aurangabad.
ED had conducted a search last year on 25 January and 27 January and had arrested Babulal Varma, Managing Director of ORDPL, Kamal Kishore, and its Chairman. Sachin Joshi was arrested later on.
The ED had, earlier, filed a prosecution complaint on March 26 last year before the Session Court, Bombay.
ED, during the investigation, found that loan amount Rs 410 crore was fraudulently acquired by Surana Developers Wadala, LLP, a sister concern of ORDPL through falsely increased slum dwellers numbers and FSI.
"Out of Rs 410 crore, an amount of Rs 330 crore was laundered into the sale building of Omkar Group and an amount of Rs 80 crore approximately was laundered through Sachin Joshi and his Viiking Group of companies under the guise of services and investment," the ED said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jacqueline Fernandez requests everyone to respect her privacy after pics with conman go viral
Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle and requested not to circulate intrusive images and not to invade her privacy at a difficult time, which she described as "a rough patch."
Baby Shark becomes first video on YouTube to hit 10 million views
The likeable children’s song that made an entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart earlier, now managed to create another rare milestone by making it the most-viewed video in YouTube’s history.
Premier League: Manchester United appoint Richard Arnold as CEO, will replace Ed Woodward
Manchester United said in a statement that the change would be effective from 1 February.