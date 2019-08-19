You are here:
Maharashtra's Dhule accident leaves 11 dead on the spot, 15 injured; wounded rushed to govt hospital

India FP Staff Aug 19, 2019 09:21:33 IST

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra's Dhule district, PTI quoted police officials as saying on Monday.

The accident took place near Nimgul village on the Shahada-Dondaicha road around 10.30 pm on Sunday, an official said, adding that the bus was headed for Aurangabad.

Eleven people, including both drivers, died on the spot, he said. The injured were rushed to a state hospital in Dhule, where six patients are reportedly in critical condition.

The process of registering a case of accidental death was underway, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The impact of the accident was such that the complete front portions of both bus and truck were severely damaged, ANI reported. A crane was deployed in order to tow away the damaged vehicles and resuming the smooth flow of traffic over the stretch.

With inputs from agencies

