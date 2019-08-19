Maharashtra's Dhule accident leaves 11 dead on the spot, 15 injured; wounded rushed to govt hospital

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra's Dhule district, PTI quoted police officials as saying on Monday.

The accident took place near Nimgul village on the Shahada-Dondaicha road around 10.30 pm on Sunday, an official said, adding that the bus was headed for Aurangabad.

Maharashtra: 10 dead and 20 injured after a bus collided with a canter truck near Nimgul village in Dhule, late last night. pic.twitter.com/7i49q3z3pT — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Eleven people, including both drivers, died on the spot, he said. The injured were rushed to a state hospital in Dhule, where six patients are reportedly in critical condition.

The process of registering a case of accidental death was underway, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The impact of the accident was such that the complete front portions of both bus and truck were severely damaged, ANI reported. A crane was deployed in order to tow away the damaged vehicles and resuming the smooth flow of traffic over the stretch.

With inputs from agencies