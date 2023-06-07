Maharashtra: Curfew imposed in Kolhapur amid tensions over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

A curfew was imposed in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Wednesday after clashes erupted between two groups over social media posts allegedly glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse a crowd that pelted stones during a protest against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by a few locals, PTI reported.

According to an India Today report, a social media post allegedly glorified Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and disrespected a Maratha national icon.

Some organisations had called for a Kolhapur bandh and the members of these organisations gathered at Shivaji Chowk today. After their demonstration ended, the crowd began to disperse but some miscreants started pelting stones, forcing police to use force against these people to disperse them, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said.

The protest was reportedly called after clashes broke out as a result of a “WhatsApp status” put up by three youngsters yesterday. Stone pelting also took place after the status went viral, following which an FIR was registered, according to a News18 report.

The boys who had put the status are said to be minors.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appealed for calm.

“It is the state government’s responsibility to maintain law and order. I urge people to support in maintaining peace and harmony in the state,” he said.

