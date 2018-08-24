Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan visits Lalu Prasad Yadav at Mumbai hospital

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan on Friday called on former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Chavan visited the Asian Heart Institute at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Friday morning to meet Yadav and enquire about his health.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Arif Mohammed Naseeb Khan, who accompanied Chavan, gave information about their visit to the hospital.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since last week.

Four days back, the RJD supremo's son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had also met him at the hospital. Tejashwi had later tweeted that his father was hospitalised due to "various diseases".