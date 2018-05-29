Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis approves state's disaster management plan for 2018

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved the state's Disaster Management Plan for the year 2018 during a meeting on monsoon preparedness.

"The CM has approved the State Disaster Management Plan 2018, the Drought Management Plan and Disaster Management Plans in this meeting," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office informed.

Senior ministers Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar along with senior officials from the Army, Navy, Air Force, the State Disaster Management Authority, the Indian Meteorological Department and state and civic bodies were present at the meeting.

Fadnavis emphasised on proper coordination among agencies, proper dissemination of information to citizens and issuing alerts in time.

The statement from the CMO said detailed presentations were given by the IMD on sector-wise predictions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on monsoon preparedness and beach safety and the defence forces on harbour assistance and deployment.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) also gave a presentation at the meeting, the statement said.

The Divisional Commissioners of Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and Aurangabad regions also presented their monsoon preparedness plans, the statement added.

It added that the World Congress on Disaster Risk Management would be organised in Mumbai soon.