Girls have a pass percentage of 99.96 percent while the pass percentage for boys is 99.94 percent

The results of Class 10 (SSC) have been declared by the Maharashtra School Education department today, on Friday, 16 July. As many as 99.95 percent of Maharashtra board class 10 students have passed the exam.

This year, 16.58 lakh students had registered for Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams. A total of 957 students who appeared for the Maharashtra board class 10 exams have received a 100 percent score.

In the last seven years, this year the board has the highest pass percentage. Girls have a pass percentage of 99.96 percent while the pass percentage for boys is 99.94 percent. As many as 7.48 lakh girls and 9.09 lakh boys registered for the exam in 2021.

The board examination results were announced through a press conference today. Among the 9 regions in the state, Konkan has the highest pass percentage with a 100 percent result. Nagpur is at the second position with 99.55 pass percentage.

Students can check the Maharashtra board results from any of the official websites at 1 pm today. Students can visit the websites mahresult.nic.in or maharashtra.indiaresults.com to view their results.

The results of Class 10 were declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria as the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marks scored in Class 9 and internal assessment of Class 10 were used to award marks to Class 10 students in the board results.

While Class 9 marks had a weightage of 50 percent, 30 percent weightage was given to the year-long assessment of students in Class 10. Lastly, 20 percent of the marks were given on the basis of marks scored in assignments and homework.