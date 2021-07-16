The passing percentage among girls was 99.96 percent, while 99.94 percent of boys and 97.84 percent of differently-abled students passed the Class 10 exam

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021 declared: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the result for SSC or Class 10 board examinations today. The result links were scheduled to be active at 1 pm, however, due to technical reasons they were down for many students.

The links to check results were available, however, it took so much time to load that only a handful of students could access the result. State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to tell ways on how to check scores, however, it did not work for most of the students.

Both websites given by the board, result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in were not working. Many students immediately started tagging the Chief Minister’s office and Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, asking them to resolve the situation.

Taking to Twitter, Gaikwad apologised “for the inconvenience caused”. She said strict action will be taken against all those responsible to ensure that such incidents don’t recur.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the SSC result link being inaccessible due to a technical issue. I have ordered a full inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible to ensure that such incidents don't recur.#sscresults2021 pic.twitter.com/QZPJ9rKP7x — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 16, 2021

Speaking on the issue, Dinkar Patil, Chairman, MSBSHSE told Indian Express, “We had taken all precautions and were prepared to handle the load and yet somehow, the server crashed. We are continuously in touch with the technical team. The site should be working within 30 minutes.”

Students were miffed with the board as over three hours after the declaration, the board’s official website was still not working.

Many anxious students took to Twitter to express their anguish, while some others shared memes:

@VarshaEGaikwad #sscresults #sscresult2021 #anotherfail

Just make a good website... We gave you examination fees without examination... At least use that money make that website reliable... (Imagine this a charity) — Fardeen (@Honik122) July 16, 2021

Nothing but a pic of Backbenchers checking their #sscresult2021 ; pic.twitter.com/GvTr15lf01 — Naman (@ama_joking) July 16, 2021

Mh board ssc result still not coming le frustrated student : #sscresult2021 pic.twitter.com/Nz5MxfQxdA — Abhijit More (@iamabhijitmore) July 16, 2021

This year, the exam recorded its highest ever passing percentage of 99.95 percent.

No examination was held for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 10) this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the marks were calculated based on the internal assessment of the students' performance, an official told PTI.

"This year, the evaluation was done based on the internal assessment scores, which schools sent to the board. While a total of 15,75,806 fresh students had registered, the board received marks of 15,75,752 students, of which 15,74,994 have passed. The passing percentage is at 99.95 percent, which is 4.65 percent more than last year," board chairman Dinkar Patil said.

At least 82,802 students, who repeated the class, registered for the evaluation this year, and of these 74,618 students have passed, which is 90.25 percent, the official said, adding that 957 students have scored 100 percent marks in the evaluation.

According to the board, out of the nine divisions in the state, the Konkan division recorded a 100 percent passing percentage, while Nagpur registered the lowest passing percentage at 99.84 percent.

The passing percentage among girls was 99.96 percent, while 99.94 percent of boys and 97.84 percent of differently-abled students passed the evaluation.

The MSBSHSE will be conducting a CET for admissions to the first year of junior college (FYJC), the official said.

"Exam forms for CET for FYJC admissions will be made available on 19 July. Students have to indicate if they wish to give CET or not. It is optional for all. Tentatively, the CET will be conducted on 21 August, but details regarding that will be declared soon," Patil said.