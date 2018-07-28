Maharashtra bus accident: At least 33 dead after vehicle falls down 500-ft deep gorge in Raigad; NDRF sent to the spot

At least 33 people are feared dead and several injured after a bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge near Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday.

The bus rolled down a mountain road in Ambenali Ghat, near Poladpur town. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been sent to the spot to pull out the bodies from the ill-fated bus. A dozen ambulances and 15 doctors have also reached the spot, Additional SP Sanjay Patil told PTI.

#Maharashtra: Bus falls down a mountain road in Ambenali Ghat, in Raigad district, several feared injured; NDRF team rushed to the spot of the accident — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi confirmed the toll to The Indian Express, saying: "Of the 34 passengers in the bus, 33 were killed after the vehicle fell into a gorge near Poladpur in Raigad district."

Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar told PTI the passengers were on their way to Mahabaleshwar, a hill station in Satara district, for a picnic, when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn and fell into the gorge. The accident took place around 12.30 pm.

According to Catch News, the bus was carrying staff started from the Dapoli Agriculture University in the district.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences and said the government was doing everything it could to help. "Pained to know about the loss of lives in the Mahabaleshwar bus accident. Administration taking all efforts to provide required assistance. Senior officials and emergency management systems in place. My thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones and prayers for speedy recovery of injured," he tweeted.

Pained to know about the loss of lives in Mahabaleshwar bus accident.Administration taking all efforts to provide required assistance. Senior officials&emergency management systems in place. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones&prayers for speedy recovery of injured. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 28, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his consolation to the families of the deceased.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 28, 2018

With inputs from PTI