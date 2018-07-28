You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Maharashtra bus accident: At least 33 dead after vehicle falls down 500-ft deep gorge in Raigad; NDRF sent to the spot

India FP Staff Jul 28, 2018 16:06:24 IST

At least 33 people are feared dead and several injured after a bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge near Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday.

The bus rolled down a mountain road in Ambenali Ghat, near Poladpur town. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been sent to the spot to pull out the bodies from the ill-fated bus. A dozen ambulances and 15 doctors have also reached the spot, Additional SP Sanjay Patil told PTI.

District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi confirmed the toll to The Indian Express, saying: "Of the 34 passengers in the bus, 33 were killed after the vehicle fell into a gorge near Poladpur in Raigad district."

Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar told PTI the passengers were on their way to Mahabaleshwar, a hill station in Satara district, for a picnic, when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn and fell into the gorge. The accident took place around 12.30 pm.

According to Catch Newsthe bus was carrying staff started from the Dapoli Agriculture University in the district.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences and said the government was doing everything it could to help. "Pained to know about the loss of lives in the Mahabaleshwar bus accident. Administration taking all efforts to provide required assistance. Senior officials and emergency management systems in place. My thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones and prayers for speedy recovery of injured," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his consolation to the families of the deceased.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 16:06 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores