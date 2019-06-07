Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Date for Maharashtra board Class 10 result not decided yet; check mahresult.nic.in for updates

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is not likely to declare the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination today. Board officials said that the date has not been decided yet. Candidates who sat for the Class 10 SSC examinations can log on to the official website, mahresult.nic.in, to check their scores when the exam results are declared.

This year, the Class 10 exams were held between 1 March and 22 March.

Follow the steps below to check the Maharashtra SSC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the SSC results.

Step 3: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for safekeeping.

Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutions.

In 2018, as many as 17,51,353 students appeared for the SSC examinations. Of them, 89.41 percent passed. Last year, the SSC Maharashtra results were declared on 8 June.

The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Candidates who do not pass their Class 10 exams can sit for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.