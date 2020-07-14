Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2020 Date: Class 12 results likely today, Class 10 by July-end; check mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, has not officially announced the date of when it will be declaring the results of HSC exams 2020.
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2020 Date: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, has not officially announced the date of when it will be declaring the results of HSC exams 2020 but as per reports the results are expected to be declared today (Tuesday, 14 July).
According to a report by Times Now, after a meeting with Maharashtra's education department, MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said that the results for Maharashtra Board HSC 2020 will be declared by 15 July, while the SSC results will be announced by the end of July.
More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020, reported Careers 360..
Once declared, candidates can check their Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination results online at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.
Students will have to enter their Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother's first name to check their scorecards.
The result will have student's name, subject-wise marks and total score secured by him/her.
The report mentions that students can also check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They will have to go to the message option of their phone, type MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766.
A report by The Indian Express mentions that the students need to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject to clear the Maharashtra SSC and HSC examinations.
The Maharashtra SSC and HSC results this year have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Careers 360 report mentioned that the Maharashtra board began the evaluation of answer sheets from 6 May.
As on 19 June, around 42 lakh out of approximately 50 lakh answer sheets were evaluated in Mumbai division.
