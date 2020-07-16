Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2020: Class 12 scores to be declared today, Class 10 by July-end; check mahresult.nic.in

Once declared, the Maharashtra Board Class 12 and Class 10 results can be checked at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE will announce the Class 12 Board exam results at 1 pm on 16 July, according to media reports.

The board has confirmed that the date and time of the MSBSHSE Class 12 results and a notice to that is available on the official result website mahresult.nic.in.

According to another report by Times Now, after a meeting with Maharashtra's education department, MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said that the SSC or Class 10 results will be announced by the end of July.

More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020, reported Careers 360.

Once declared, candidates can check their Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination results online at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

Students will have to enter their Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother's first name to check their scorecards.

The result will have student's name, subject-wise marks and total score secured by him/her.

The report mentioned that students can also check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They will have to go to the message option of their phone, type MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766.

Students need to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject to clear the Maharashtra SSC and HSC examinations.

The Maharashtra SSC and HSC results this year have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Careers 360 report mentioned that the Maharashtra board began the evaluation of answer sheets from 6 May.

As on 19 June, around 42 lakh out of approximately 50 lakh answer sheets were evaluated in the Mumbai division.