Maharashtra Board Results 2018: MSBSHSE to declare Class 12th HSC exam result on 28 May; check at mahresult.nic.in

India FP Staff May 17, 2018 12:34:31 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which conducted HSC examination between 21 February and 20 March, is likely to declare results on 28 May, a Monday, according to media reports. Class 12th candidates can check the results on its official website: mahresult.nic.in

Representational image. Reuters

The examination was conducted through nine Divisional Boards, that are primarily located at Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Around 14,85,132 students registered to appear for the exams conducted at 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the Maharashtra state, The Times of India reported.

Of the students registered, 5,80,820 students were registered for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for vocational stream, according to The Free Press Journal.

According to NDTV, in 2017, the result for class 12 students was announced on 30 May.

Here are the steps to check HSC 2018 exam results:

Step 1: Click on Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)'s official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results OR Maharashtra HSC Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018 and take a print out for future reference


