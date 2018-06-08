Maharashtra board result 2018: MSBSHSE SSC Result 2018 to be declared today at 10.30 am; when and where to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is going to declare Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 today. Here is when and where you can check the results of Class 10.

When and where to check the results

The MSBSHSE conducted the Maharashtra State Board SSC Class 10 exam 2018 from 1 March to 24 March and the results will be announced at 1 pm today. Apart from the official website mahresult.nic.in, students can also check their Maharashtra SSC Results 2018, on alternate result websites like examresults.net/maharashtra, results.nic.in, or results.maharashtraeducation.com or www.examresults.net.

Here's how to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2018:

- Click on the official website for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, mahresult.nic.in

- Click on the link for SSC result 2018.

- Enter your roll number.

- Download and print the Maharashtra SSC result 2018 for future reference.

All the Class 10 students can also check the results via SMS and candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Around 17,66, 098 students had registered for the SSC 2017 exams in 2017 among those, 16,89,239 appeared for the exams for the first time while the rest were repeated candidates. There were 4,728 exam centres in 2017 for the 9,89,908 girls and 7,76,190 boys. Last year, around 89.50 percent students cleared the Class 10 examination, the result of which was declared on 30 May, according to The Indian Express.