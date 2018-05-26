Maharashtra board result 2018: Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 expected by May end or before 10 June on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) result for the Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 is expected to be released either by end of May or before 10 June, reports said.

Earlier, news reports had claimed that the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Arts Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Science Result 2018 and Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Commerce Result 2018 will be released today, however, it appeared to be false.

According to a News18 report, the Maharashtra Board is expected to release the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Arts Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Science Result 2018 and Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Commerce Result 2018 next week on its official website mahresult.nic.in.

MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale told The Indian Express that the board is "trying to announce the result of Class 10 and Class 12 on the last week of May, if not, the results will be declared before June 10". He also assured that results will be declared on time and advised students to remain calm.

“The HSC results will come first followed by the SSC results,” Kale was quoted as saying in the report. The result will also be made available on result.mkcl.org, examresults.net, and results.gov.in

The examination was conducted between 21 February and 20 March through nine divisional boards, that are primarily located at Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Around 14,85,132 students registered to appear for the exams conducted in 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state of Maharashtra, The Times of India reported.

Of the total students registered, 5,80,820 students were for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream, according to The Free Press Journal.

According to NDTV, in 2017, the Maharashtra Board had declared the result for Class 12 exam on 30 May.

Here are the steps to check HSC 2018 exam results:

- Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)'s official website mahresult.nic.in

- Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results OR Maharashtra HSC Result 2018

- Enter your roll number and other required details

- Download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018 and take a print out for future reference

- Students can also request their Maharashtra Board Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 through SMS. To receive results via SMS, type MHHSC<space>SEAT NO and send it to 57766.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.