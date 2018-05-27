You are here:
Maharashtra board result 2018: Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 expected by 31 May ; check score on mahresult.nic.in

India FP Staff May 28, 2018 14:07:48 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) result for the Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12th is expected to be released either by 31 May, reports said.

Representational Image. Getty Images

According to a News18 report, the Maharashtra Board is expected to release the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Arts Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Science Result 2018 and Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Commerce Result 2018 on its official website mahresult.nic.in.

“The HSC results will come first followed by the SSC results,” Kale was quoted as saying in the report. The result will also be made available on result.mkcl.orgexamresults.net, and results.gov.in

The examination was conducted between 21 February and 20 March through nine divisional boards, that are primarily located at Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Around 14,85,132 students registered to appear for the exams conducted in 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state of Maharashtra, The Times of India reported.

Of the total students registered, 5,80,820 students were for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream, according to The Free Press Journal.

According to NDTV, in 2017 also, the Maharashtra Board had declared the result for Class 12th exam on 30 May.

Here are the steps to check HSC 2018 exam results:

- Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)'s official website mahresult.nic.in

- Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 12th Results OR Maharashtra HSC Result 2018

- Enter your roll number and other required details

- Download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Results 2018 and take a print out for future reference

- Students can also request their Maharashtra Board Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 through SMS. To receive results via SMS, type MHHSC<space>SEAT NO and send it to 57766.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 28, 2018 14:07 PM

