Maharashtra Board Result 2018: HSC results to be announced tomorrow at 1 pm; check on mahresult.nic.in

India FP Staff May 29, 2018 18:25:55 IST

The MSBSHE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2018 on its official website mahresult.nic.in on Wednesday at 1 pm. If students are unable to access the results on this site, they can even try maharashtraeducation.com or examresults.net.

Representational image. PTI

According to News 18, the Maharashtra Board HSC examination 2018 was successfully conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) from 21 February to 20 March.

Around 14,85,132 students had registered for the MSBSHSE HSC Examination 2018 and the MSBSHSE Class 12 Exam was conducted at 9,486 colleges and 2,822 centres across the state, The Times of India reported. Students who fail to clear the exam, can register for the re-exam by 31 May and the re-exam will be held in July.

Last year, around 89.50 percent students cleared the examination.

Steps to check the result

- Go to the website mahresult.nic.in and click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018

-Enter Roll Number

-Download your Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018, Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2018 and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also access their Maharashtra Board Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 through SMS.

-Type MHHSC SPACE <seat no> and send it to: 57766.


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 18:25 PM

