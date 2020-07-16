Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: Class 12 results to be out at 1 pm today; check at mahresult.nic.in
Over 15 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exam, which were held in March before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed.
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) will announce the HSC (Class 12) results at 1 pm today (Thursday, 16 July).
The dates for the results have been changed a few times and reports had earlier indicated that the Class 12 results will be announced on Wednesday, 15 July, However, the Board has now confirmed that the results will be announced today, according to a Times Now report.
The report states that the results are likely to be announced at 11 am but will be available online only at 1 pm.
Once the results are declared, students can check their scores on the official website mahresult.nic.in
Here are the steps to check the results:
Step 1: Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on MSBSHE HSC Class 12 Result 2020 link
Step 3: Enter details like roll number to log in
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.
Find HSC scores at Firstpost by entering your log-in details in the widget below:
The results will also be available on hscresult.mkcl.org and on examresults.net. Students can also access their score via SMS by typing MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and sending it to 57766.
According to the Indian Express, over 15 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exam, which were conducted in March before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed. The results were delayed due to the lockdown.
According to a Careers 360 report mentioned that the Maharashtra board began the evaluation of answer sheets from 6 May.
Candidates need to score at least 35 percent in each subject to clear the exams. Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools/colleges once they re-open.
