Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: Alternative ways to check Class 12 scores if official website mahresults.nic.in is down

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Class 12 examinations today (Thursday, 16 July) at 1 pm on the official website mahresults.nic.in.

However, it is possible that the official website may be slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic. In that situation, students can get their score on their mobile phone via SMS or via visiting third-party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

HSC 2020 scores will also be available at Firstpost. Candidates need to enter the log-in details in the widget below:

The previous year's exam saw an overall pass percentage of 85.88 percent. Girls scored better than boys, registering a pass percentage of 90.25 percent against 82.40 percent by boys. In terms of divisions, Konkan secured the top position, with 93.30 percent of its students passing.

The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Steps to check Maharashtra Class 10th result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log on to examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Maharashtra HSC exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Maharashtra HSC Examination 2019 result

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC result on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra in the list of the states or type the URL maharashtra.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter.

Step 3: Search for the link that says "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education" with "HSC Examination Result 2019" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.



Steps to check Maharashtra HSC results 2020 result via SMS

To check their result via SMS, students are required to send an SMS in the format "MHHSC<space><Seat Number>" to 57766. The result will be delivered on their phone in the form of an SMS.

Steps to check the Maharashtra HSC results 2020 on official website



Step 1: Visit the official website — mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results.

Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2020".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number, etc.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.