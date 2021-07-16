Maharashtra board class 10 results to be announced at 1 pm today; check on mahresult.nic.in

For preparing class 10 results, the board has taken into consideration the marks scored in class 9 and the internal assessment of class 10

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE) will announce the Class 10 results at 1 pm today. "The online result of Class 10 for the year 2021 prepared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on the basis of internal evaluation will be released tomorrow, July 16, 2021 at 1.00 pm," tweeted Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday.

Students can visit the official websites https://mahahsscboard.in/ or https://mahresult.nic.in/ to check the class 10 results after the board declares it.

The class 10 exams were cancelled in Maharashtra due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. An alternative assessment criteria was declared by the board based on which students will be awarded marks.

For preparing class 10 results, the board has taken into consideration the marks scored in class 9 and the internal assessment of class 10. While the score of class 9 carries 50 percent weightage, 30 percent weightage has been given to the year-long internal assessments of Class 10. The remaining 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.

Meanwhile, the board has also cancelled class 12 examination. It is expected that the results of Maharashtra board class 12 exam is going to be declared by 31 July. The headmasters of different schools have been asked to submit the marks of students on the online portal by 21 July.