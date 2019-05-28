Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2019: MSBSHSE to declare HSC Class 12 results today on official website mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date and Time | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the HSC or Class 12 results today (28 May). The board is likely to declare the results by 1 pm, though an official confirmation is pending.

The HSC or Class 12 results will be declared on the Maharashtra board's official website mahresult.nic.in. Students can also log on to the official websites for additional information related to the Class 12 results once the scores are out.

Follow these steps to check the Maharashtra HSC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results.

Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes after the results are declared.

In 2018, 88.41 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations. The HSC results were declared on 30 May. The pass percentage of girls was 92.36 percent and of boys was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage for the science stream was 95.85 percent, for commerce was 89.50 percent and for arts was 78.93 percent.

MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Candidates who do not secure pass marks in the exams can appear for supplementary tests in July of 2019. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

