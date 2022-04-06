Maharashtra: BJP comes up with 'Atmanirbhar Chaha' amidst PM Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Through this initiative, BJP aims to inculcate the message of self-dependence on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Mumbai: After the Shiv Sena started 'Shiv Vada Paav' joints across Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday came up with the idea of 'Atmanirbhar Chaha'.

The idea revolves around the establishment of tea stalls with the names and photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The aim is to inculcate the message of self-dependence on the lines of prime minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Fadnavis is expected to inaugurate the first such tea stall near the BJP Mumbai office.

