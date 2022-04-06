India

Maharashtra: BJP comes up with 'Atmanirbhar Chaha' amidst PM Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Through this initiative, BJP aims to inculcate the message of self-dependence on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Asian News International April 06, 2022 14:46:00 IST
Maharashtra: BJP comes up with 'Atmanirbhar Chaha' amidst PM Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Atmanirbhar Chaha stall at BJP office in Mumbai: ANI

Mumbai: After the Shiv Sena started 'Shiv Vada Paav' joints across Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday came up with the idea of 'Atmanirbhar Chaha'.

The idea revolves around the establishment of tea stalls with the names and photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The aim is to inculcate the message of self-dependence on the lines of prime minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Fadnavis is expected to inaugurate the first such tea stall near the BJP Mumbai office.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 06, 2022 14:46:00 IST

TAGS:

also read

Explained: The Patra Chawl case in which ED has attached properties of Sanjay Raut's wife
India

Explained: The Patra Chawl case in which ED has attached properties of Sanjay Raut's wife

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb belonging to Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The action comes as part of their investigations into alleged irregularities worth Rs 1,034 crore in the redevelopment of the Goregaon chawl

ED attaches assets of Uddhav Thackeray’s relative in money laundering case
Politics

ED attaches assets of Uddhav Thackeray’s relative in money laundering case

As per several media reports, officials said that the intelligence agency froze ₹ 6.45 crore in Shridhar Madhav Patankar's assets

ED attaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's properties in connection with Rs 1,034 crore land scam case
India

ED attaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's properties in connection with Rs 1,034 crore land scam case

The money laundering probe is related to the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai. The agency has also attached the properties of Raut's wife