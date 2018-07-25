Maharashtra Bandh latest updates: Maratha Kranti Morcha members block local trains in Thane. Roads have been blocked in Mumbai's Kandivali East area. According to media reports, protesters are not allowing any vehicles to move.

Jagannath Sonavne, a protester who attempted suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday in Aurangabad's Deogaon Rangari, died in the hospital on Wednesday morning, ANI reported.

Protesters attacked public buses in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg and Bhandup areas and the neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai. In view of the stone-pelting, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport partially suspended its services in those areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves, an official of the transport body said. A bus was also attacked in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai.

Some members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha have forcefully shut shops on Thane's Gokhale Road. According to CNN News18, the police has arrested some protestors in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Municipal Transportation Committee has halted 67 AC buses as a precautionary measure. However, other buses are plying as usual, CNN News18 reported.

Heavy police deployment is seen in various parts of Mumbai, but trains and BEST buses are plying as usual. However, BEST bus service has been suspended from Airoli to Vashi as protestors threw stones on two buses.

Two Maratha outfits the Maratha Kranti Morcha and the Sakal Maratha Samaj have called for a Maharashra bandh on Wednesday which is going to affect Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Panvel regions. The shutdown is being observed since morning in various parts of the state but schools and colleges have been excluded from it.

Large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest today by Maratha outfits demanding reservation for the community in Maharashtra, where a constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators. Agitators clashed with the police and torched vehicles at several places, while Internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad district to prevent any untoward incident. In Jalna, the police fired in the air to scatter protesters.

Quotas for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been a hugely contentious issue. Protesters on Tuesday threw stones on a Hyderabad-Latur bus in Nilanga tehsil in Latur.

In Sangli, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said the government has done whatever was within its ambit and now it was up to the courts to take a call on the issue. Some "paid" people have infiltrated the stir, he said. Protester Jagannath Sonawane, 31, from Aurangabad, sought to emulate Shinde's example by jumping onto a dry river bed, while another, Guddu Sonawane, also from the district, consumed poison.They have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

In Thane, activist Mangesh Suryavanshi (38) jumped into a creek near the Ganesh Ghat, but was saved by police and others, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar said. He received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital. In Nanded, police cane-charged protesters to disperse them, an official said.

At Kaygaon, Aurangabad, protesters shouted slogans hailing Shinde as a 'martyr', police said. Pune saw sporadic incidents of stone pelting. Some people threw stones at an administrative building in Baramati and a state transport bus was attacked, ASP Sandip Pakhale said. Maratha Kranti Morcha members took out a rally in Pune.

The bandh received lukewarm response in Yavatmal and Amravati. In Yavatmal, the bandh call was given by the Maratha Mahasangh. In Amravati, activists paid homage to Shinde at Rajkamal Square. They later marched to the Kotwali Police Station and submitted a memorandum addressed to the CM. The bandh received a mixed response in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts.

In Nashik district, activists staged a rasta roko on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation suspended its services to Aurangabad from Nashik, an official said. Protesters burnt tyres at Sakora in Nandgaon taluka of Nashik, affecting traffic, the Rural Police Control said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil blamed CM Devendra Fadnavis for the stir taking a violent turn and demanded his resignation. Fadnavis had cancelled his visit to a temple in Pandharpur protesters threatened to disrupt the event. Despite assurances from Fadnavis, nothing concrete has been done till now, community leaders have claimed.

"We will continue our agitation until the CM apologises to the Maratha community (for alleging that some members from the community were planning violence at Pandharpur)," Morcha coordinator Ravindra Patil said.