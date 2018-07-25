Maharashtra Bandh latest updates: Shops have been shut in Maharashtra's Nashik district as well. Meanwhile, protesters gathered in Shalimar area and raised slogans near the Ambedkar statue in the presence of police personnel, according to a CNN New18 report.
Agitated protests have crippled services in Maharashtra's Akola as city's main market, schools and colleges have been completely shut, CNN News18 reported. The Pune Railway PRO has informed that all trains are functioning as usual in the region, no delays are expected, ANI reported
Meanwhile, even as the Maratha agitation for reservation has intensified in the state, the Backward Class Commission said that it would take at least four more months to give its report on the issue. "The backward class commission is a statutory body and hence we cannot give a time limit to them. But the member secretary informed us that it will take four months to present the report,” Principal Secretary of Social Justice Department, Dinesh Waghmare said.
According to ANI, clashes have broken out between two groups in Udgir in Maharshtra's Latur district when one group was forcibly trying to get people to shut shops and overturned a vegetable cart while attempting to enforce Maharashtra bandh. Police has reached the spot and the situation has been controlled.
Maratha Kranti Morcha members block local trains in Thane. Roads have been blocked in Mumbai's Kandivali East area. According to media reports, protesters are not allowing any vehicles to move.
Jagannath Sonavne, a protester who attempted suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday in Aurangabad's Deogaon Rangari, died in the hospital on Wednesday morning, ANI reported.
Protesters attacked public buses in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg and Bhandup areas and the neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai. In view of the stone-pelting, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport partially suspended its services in those areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves, an official of the transport body said. A bus was also attacked in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai.
Some members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha have forcefully shut shops on Thane's Gokhale Road. According to CNN News18, the police has arrested some protestors in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.
Municipal Transportation Committee has halted 67 AC buses as a precautionary measure. However, other buses are plying as usual, CNN News18 reported.
Heavy police deployment is seen in various parts of Mumbai, but trains and BEST buses are plying as usual. However, BEST bus service has been suspended from Airoli to Vashi as protestors threw stones on two buses.
Two Maratha outfits the Maratha Kranti Morcha and the Sakal Maratha Samaj have called for a Maharashra bandh on Wednesday which is going to affect Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Panvel regions. The shutdown is being observed since morning in various parts of the state but schools and colleges have been excluded from it.
Large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest today by Maratha outfits demanding reservation for the community in Maharashtra, where a constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators. Agitators clashed with the police and torched vehicles at several places, while Internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad district to prevent any untoward incident. In Jalna, the police fired in the air to scatter protesters.
Quotas for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been a hugely contentious issue. Protesters on Tuesday threw stones on a Hyderabad-Latur bus in Nilanga tehsil in Latur.
In Sangli, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said the government has done whatever was within its ambit and now it was up to the courts to take a call on the issue. Some "paid" people have infiltrated the stir, he said. Protester Jagannath Sonawane, 31, from Aurangabad, sought to emulate Shinde's example by jumping onto a dry river bed, while another, Guddu Sonawane, also from the district, consumed poison.They have been admitted to a hospital, police said.
In Thane, activist Mangesh Suryavanshi (38) jumped into a creek near the Ganesh Ghat, but was saved by police and others, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar said. He received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital. In Nanded, police cane-charged protesters to disperse them, an official said.
At Kaygaon, Aurangabad, protesters shouted slogans hailing Shinde as a 'martyr', police said. Pune saw sporadic incidents of stone pelting. Some people threw stones at an administrative building in Baramati and a state transport bus was attacked, ASP Sandip Pakhale said. Maratha Kranti Morcha members took out a rally in Pune.
The bandh received lukewarm response in Yavatmal and Amravati. In Yavatmal, the bandh call was given by the Maratha Mahasangh. In Amravati, activists paid homage to Shinde at Rajkamal Square. They later marched to the Kotwali Police Station and submitted a memorandum addressed to the CM. The bandh received a mixed response in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts.
In Nashik district, activists staged a rasta roko on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation suspended its services to Aurangabad from Nashik, an official said. Protesters burnt tyres at Sakora in Nandgaon taluka of Nashik, affecting traffic, the Rural Police Control said.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil blamed CM Devendra Fadnavis for the stir taking a violent turn and demanded his resignation. Fadnavis had cancelled his visit to a temple in Pandharpur protesters threatened to disrupt the event. Despite assurances from Fadnavis, nothing concrete has been done till now, community leaders have claimed.
"We will continue our agitation until the CM apologises to the Maratha community (for alleging that some members from the community were planning violence at Pandharpur)," Morcha coordinator Ravindra Patil said.
Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 12:02 PM
Highlights
Nine BEST buses damaged in various areas of Mumbai; Western Express Highway blocked by protestors
Nine BEST buses have been damaged in Kurla, Bhandup, Andheri, Sakinaka, Kandivali, Koparkhairane and Chandivali areas of Mumbai while Western Express Highway has also been blocked by protestors, CNN News18 reports.
Protestors block traffic near Raigad district, traffic affected on Mumbai-Goa highway
Commuters travelling on Mumbai-Goa highway from Panvel are facing inconvenience as protesters have blocked traffic near Raigad district, according to CNN News18.
Akola city also affected by Maharashtra Bandh, even schools and colleges are shut
Agitated protests have crippled services in Maharashtra's Akola as city's main market, schools and colleges have been completely shut, CNN News18 reported.
Protesters block Eastern Expressway, raise slogans against CM in Mulund
Protestors block traffic in Kandivali's East Sambhaji Nagar, not allowing vehicles to go to highway
Image courtesy: Firstpost/Ashish Patil
Maratha Kranti Morcha members block local trains in Thane
Maratha group leaders request shopkeepers in Bandra to shut down their shops
Aurangabad protestor who consumed poison on Tuesday, dies in hospital
Protestors set ablaze bus tyres in Maharashtra's Thane district
BEST buses attacked in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg and Bhandup area; Thane district also affected
Members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha forcefully shut shops on Thane's Gokhale Road
Shutdown being observed across the state; Mumbai, Thane most affected
Peaceful protests being organised in Thane region
BEST bus service suspended from Airoli to Vashi as protestors hurled stones on two buses
Protesters pelted stones on two BEST buses near Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli on Wednesday morning. BEST bus services from Airoli to Vashi have been completely stopped in light of the Maharashtra bandh, ANI reported.
Peaceful shutdown to be observed in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar
The Maratha groups have planned protests in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar. A pro-reservation Maratha leader had said that they would continue their agitation until Devendra Fadnavis apologised to the community over his remarks that the community planned to spread violence in Pandharpur.
12:02 (IST)
Nine BEST buses damaged in various areas of Mumbai; Western Express Highway blocked by protestors
11:57 (IST)
Protestor flaunts Balasaheb Thackeray's tattoo during protest
A Shiv Sena protester shows her tattoo of Late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray while participating in the Maharashtra Bandh in Mumbai.
Image courtesy: CNN News18
11:53 (IST)
Recap: Police constable had died during violent protests in Aurangabad on Tuesday
Sham Atgaonkar, a police constable from Osmanabad who was deployed on duty at Kaygaon, died soon after a commotion which followed after stone pelting, the police said. Another constable was injured in the stone pelting.
11:45 (IST)
Recap: Political reactions come in as Maratha agitation turns violent in Maharashtra
The Shiv Sena had said that it supports the call for reservation for Maratha community and urged those "who promised reservation" to come out in support of the issue.
BJP's Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Chhatrapati said, "The issue of Maratha reservations is of utmost importance. The chief minister should not ignore it."
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan said, "The Fadnavis-led government is engaged in an attempt to paint the protesting Maratha community members as criminals and this attempt is infuriating."
11:43 (IST)
Recap: Maratha groups have been holding protests since last few days, had demanded CM's resignation
In the last few days, protests have taken place in Buldhana, Akola, Parali and Washim areas of Maharashtra. The Maratha community leaders had earlier also taken out several rallies in various districts to highlight their demands.
Last year, a huge rally was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Mumbai. And the community leaders have claimed that despite assurances from the Fadnavis government to fulfil the demands, nothing concrete has been done till now. Various Maratha organisations had held massive 'silent marches' across the state in 2017 for various demands, including reservation.
11:39 (IST)
Shortage of Ola, Uber cabs also being reported in Mumbai
According to several media reports, there is a shortage of Ola and Uber cabs on roads in Mumbai. In most localities residents are unable to book any cab due to non-availability. Those plying are charging 2x surge price.
11:35 (IST)
Shops shut in Nashik, protestors raise slogan in Shalimar area
11:30 (IST)
Protestors block traffic near Raigad district, traffic affected on Mumbai-Goa highway
11:27 (IST)
Akola city also affected by Maharashtra Bandh, even schools and colleges are shut
11:20 (IST)
Shops have been shut since morning in Mumbai's Borivali East area
Image courtesy: Firstpost/Hrushikesh Berde
11:18 (IST)
Maratha groups are demanding reservation under the OBC category in public jobs and educational institutes
The Maratha leaders have placed several demands before the state which include reservation for the Maratha community under OBC category and strict action against people involved in Kopardi rape and killing of a minor girl.
Members of the Dhangar community have been demanding reservation under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Whereas, Marathas, a politically influential community in the state, have been demanding quota in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.
11:11 (IST)
There is no impact on railway services in Pune, all trains are plying normally: Pune railway PRO
11:05 (IST)
Protesters block Eastern Expressway, raise slogans against CM in Mulund
10:59 (IST)
It will take four more months for a report to come out on the issue: Backward Class Commission
10:49 (IST)
Protestors block traffic in Kandivali's East Sambhaji Nagar, not allowing vehicles to go to highway
Image courtesy: Firstpost/Ashish Patil
10:43 (IST)
Clashes break out in Latur, police contain situation
10:40 (IST)
In Mumbai's Mulund, protesters are demanding answers from state govt and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis
10:34 (IST)
'All lines working normal on Western Railway suburban section', WR tweets to inform citizens
10:32 (IST)
Five people arrested in Vikhroli, taken to Parksite police station
Five people have been detained at the Parksite police station, CNN News18 reported.
10:26 (IST)
Maratha Kranti Morcha members block local trains in Thane
10:24 (IST)
Maratha group leaders request shopkeepers in Bandra to shut down their shops
10:20 (IST)
Roads blocked in Kandivali region, protestors deny entry to vehicles despite police presence
10:15 (IST)
Aurangabad protestor who consumed poison on Tuesday, dies in hospital
10:13 (IST)
Peaceful protests being held in Mumbai's Dadar and Chembur areas
Meanwhile, peaceful protests are being held in Dadar and Chembur as of now, according to a CNN News18 report.
10:12 (IST)
Buses stopped near Jogeshwari station by protestors
Protesters also tried to stop BEST buses outside the Jogeshwari station, CNN News18 reported.
10:09 (IST)
Vegetable supply in Navi Mumbai and Powai hit by Maharashtra bandh
According to local media reports, a meeting of Maratha outfits was held at Mathadi Bhavan in Vashi on Wednesday morning where it was decided that vegetable market would remain closed on Wednesday in Navi Mumbai and Panvel. The supply of onion, potato, spices and other grains would be affected, however, the fruit market is expected to not be affected.
10:04 (IST)
Protestors set ablaze bus tyres in Maharashtra's Thane district
09:59 (IST)
BEST buses attacked in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg and Bhandup area; Thane district also affected
09:47 (IST)
Police assures of all necessary deployments being in place for the Maharashtra Bandh
“All the necessary deployments have been put in place. We have also instructed our vigilance teams to keep a watch at sensitive pockets. We have told them to protest peacefully. The situation should be brought under control at the earliest. The CM should invite prominent representatives from the community participating in the protest for talks and start the process of resolving the stand-off. There was never any law and order issue." DCP Deepak Deoraj, PRO, Mumbai Police told CNN News18.
09:44 (IST)
Recap: Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire was attacked by angry protestors in Aurangabad on Tuesday
Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire faced the ire of the protestors when he went to attend Kakasaheb Shinde’s last rites at his Kaygaon village in Aurangabad on Tuesday. Khaire was manhandled by the crowd and stones were pelted on his car.
09:35 (IST)
Members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha forcefully shut shops on Thane's Gokhale Road
09:31 (IST)
Some Maratha leaders have been detained by the police in Ghatkopar
09:30 (IST)
We are carrying out a peaceful protest, have asked people to close their shops: Maratha leaders
"We are not blocking any road. We are carrying out a peaceful protest. We have told our workers that there should be no inconvenience to the police or the government due to our protest. We are asking people to shut down their shops," a Maratha Kranti Morcha leader told ANI.
09:27 (IST)
A few protestors have been arrested in the Ghatkopar area
According to CNN News18, the police has arrested some protestors in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.
09:22 (IST)
A Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus was vandalised by protestors in Wagle estate area of Thane
09:16 (IST)
67 AC buses halted for the Maharashtra Bandh
09:11 (IST)
Shutdown being observed across the state; Mumbai, Thane most affected
09:03 (IST)
Police personnel deployed in large numbers outside BJP's party office in Mumbai
09:01 (IST)
Recap: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds meeting with Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission
Earlier, on Tuesday evening, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly held a high-level meeting with the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on to review the progress made on the quota issue. The Congress-NCP government had first issued an ordinance to provide 16 percent quota to Marathas in jobs in 2014 but it was struck down by the high court. Later in 2015, when the Fadnavis government brought in a legislation to reinstate the quota, the high court put a stay. The government then decided to refer the matter to the Commission.
08:56 (IST)
Peaceful protests being organised in Thane region
08:54 (IST)
Recap: Protests had turned violent after protestor Kakasaheb Shinde's death who had jumped in Godavari river
Following death of youth activist Kakasaheb Shinde, who drowned after jumping in the Godavari river in Aurangabad during protests on Monday, Maratha outfits called for a state-wide bandh on Tuesday. While it was a success in Marathwada (central Maharashtra), it was not observed in many parts of the state, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and a Maharshtra bandh was then called on Wednesday.
08:46 (IST)
Heavy police deployment seen in various parts of Mumbai, train stations
Image courtesy: Twitter/@LocalPressCo
08:43 (IST)
Visuals from parts of Mumbai during the Maratha Kranti Morcha's Maharshtra Bandh
08:42 (IST)
Mumbai's Dabbawala Association sends message to people observing Maharashtra Bandh
08:37 (IST)
BEST bus service suspended from Airoli to Vashi as protestors hurled stones on two buses
08:31 (IST)
Recap: Violence spread in Aurangabad on Tuesday; three agitators attempted suicide, policeman died
Large-scale violence had took place on Tuesday in Maharashtra, where a constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators. Agitators clashed with the police and torched vehicles at several places, while Internet services were suspended in some areas of Aurangabad district.
08:26 (IST)
Shops shut in various parts of city but local trains and buses run as per schedule
While shops have been shut since morning in parts of Goregaon, Thane and Navi Mumbai, the trains and BEST buses are plying as usual. However, there are lesser cabs and autos on road with heavy police presence across the state.
08:19 (IST)
Peaceful shutdown to be observed in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar
08:16 (IST)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar asks Devendra Fadnavis to have dialogue with agitating Maratha leaders
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hold talks with representatives of the Maratha outfits to end the ongoing stand-off over the quota demand.