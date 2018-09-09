You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Maharashtra ATS arrests 2 more men in explosives case, duo from Jalgaon to be produced in court today

India Press Trust of India Sep 09, 2018 08:42:17 IST

Mumbai: The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra police on Saturday arrested two more persons in connection with the seizure of explosives and an alleged conspiracy to carry out blasts in the state, an official said.

This takes the number of arrested persons in the case to seven.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Following the interrogation of those held earlier, ATS detained Vasudev Suryawanshi (29) and Vijay alias Bhaiyya Lodhi (32) from Sakri in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra on Friday, an ATS official said. They were arrested after questioning.

The ATS suspects that the duo provided vehicles to other accused to conduct reconnaissance of various places.

Some incriminating documents including maps were also seized from their possession and the duo would be produced before a court on Sunday, the ATS official said.

Last month, the ATS arrested Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar, Sudhanwa Gondhalekar, Shrikant Pangarkar and Avinash Pawar following seizure of explosive materials and arms from various places in the state.

Some of the accused were allegedly linked to radical Hindu groups, ATS had said.

Among other things, they were planning to target a western music festival in Pune, it had said.


Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018 08:42 AM

Also See






India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores