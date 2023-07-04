India

Maharashtra: At least 15 killed as container truck hits four vehicles, rams into roadside eatery in Dhule

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side. The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop

July 04, 2023
A container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a roadside eatery on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on 4 July 2023. PTI

At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a roadside eatery on a highway in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 10.45 am near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 km from state capital Mumbai, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side. The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, the official added.

The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.

The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said. After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot.

The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

With inputs from PTI

July 04, 2023