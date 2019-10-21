Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: How to find your name in electoral roll and locate polling booth to vote today

Maharashtra will vote for a new Assembly on 21 October (Monday), with 3,239 candidates in fray for the 288 seats that are up for grabs. The election process officially begins at 7 am on Monday, and polling concludes at 5 pm the same day.

Over the years, the Election Commission has made several arrangements to simplify the polling process for voters. It also runs various awareness programmes to educate voters about the due diligence and requirements. However, the initial trial of paperwork, the fact the polling process is completely electronic, and the sheer confusion over division of districts into Assembly segments and various polling booths can be daunting for first-time voters.

So Firstpost came up with a series of articles to simplify the process and aid citizens in exercising their democratic right. In this article, we will discuss in detail the process to find your name in the list of voters and how to locate your polling booth in the city.

How to check your name in electoral roll (voters’ list)

Each citizen of India who is over 18 years of age and is a domicile of Maharashtra is ideally eligible to cast their vote in the Assembly polls. However, an important step in claiming that right is having yourself registered in the list of voters or electoral roll. If you have signed up for the same, here is how you can verify whether your name is part of the official list of registered voters.

Through online method

Log on to ceo.maharashtra.gov.in/SearchList/

Select your district from the dropdown menu

Select your Assembly Constituency based on the part of the city you reside in (or the address mentioned in the documents submitted during registration)

Select the exact area of the constituency where your residence (or your registered address falls)

Fill out the Captcha code and click on submit

Click on the PDF link delivered after the search and scan for your name from the list arranged in alphabetical order.

You may have to run another search as many streets and localities have overlapping address particulars. So if you don’t find your name in the first attempt, you are advised to try out areas in your immediate neighbourhood.

Through landline/ Mobile phones

Calling the Voter Helpline 1950, prefixed by your area’s STD code

Select your preferred language and follow the instructions by the automated operator

Through SMS

SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example - If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950

Through Mobile app

Android users can download the mobile application from google play store

IPhone users may visit App Store and search for voter helpline, or click here

How to locate your polling booth

The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. For the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections the state Election Commission has made arrangements for 95,473 polling booths across the 288 Assembly constituencies. This is a 5.61 percent increase from the state elections held in 2014.

Voters can go to electoralsearch.in

Fill out your details like name, age, father/ husband’s name/ gender etc and click submit

You can also shift to the second tab and run a direct search if you have your voter ID card handy, by simply entering your voter ID number

Alternatively, you can download the Voter Helpline App to find your polling booth

Voters can call the voter helpline at 1950, prefixed by your area’s STD code.

Or, you can also SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950 for that detail

