Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad nabs Pakistan-trained man planning to carry out assassinations

India PTI May 13, 2018 19:56:04 IST

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man, who was planning to assassinate some important personalities, has been arrested by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the city's western suburbs, ATS officials said Sunday.

Representational image. AFP

Officials said that the man, who was arrested by the anti-terror agency's Juhu unit on 11 May, had been to Pakistan, via Sharjah and Dubai, for training at a camp operated by a terror outfit.

Police said the accused got training in handling explosives, sophisticated firearms as well as suicide bombings at a Karachi-based camp run by a terror organisation. "He was called to Pakistan by a person who is wanted in for terrorist activities in Mumbai. The arrested man first went to Sharjah to meet this wanted person where the latter provided him logistics support", an official said.

"After spending some time in Sharjah, he was sent to Dubai and from there to Karachi. He then attended a training camp there run by a terror outfit", the official said, adding that it has been learnt that this outfit had the backing of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The official said the arrested man's interrogation had revealed that he was part of a terror group that planned to carry out attacks on "public utilities" and crowded places.

"He has also revealed that assassinations of some important personalities of the city were also planned. Investigations are underway to find out more on all these aspects", he said.

The man was presented before a local court which remanded him in ATS custody till 21 May.


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 19:56 PM

