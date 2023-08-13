Maharashtra: 18 deaths reported in 24 hours in Thane hospital; probe panel constituted, says civic chief

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane, witnessed the unfortunate death of 18 patients in last 24 hours, as confirmed by civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Sunday.

Additionally, there is one patient from another location and one unidentified patient. Notably, twelve of those who passed away were aged 50 or above, as informed by Bangar.

Twelve of the deceased were above the age of 50, Bangar added.

Earlier, state health minister Tanaji Sawant and local Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde had put the number of deaths at 17.

Addressing a news conference, Bangar said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had taken feedback about the situation and had ordered the setting up of an independent probe committee that will be headed by the commissioner of health services and will include collector, civic chief, director of health services, interventionist at state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai and civic surgeon.

It will carry out probe into the clinical aspect of the deaths, he added.

These patients had complications of kidney stone, chronic paralysis, ulcer, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, septicemia etc, he said.

“The line of treatment will be probed and statements of kin of the deceased etc will be recorded. Allegations of negligence levelled by some kin is a serious matter, which the probe committee will look into,” Bangar said.

“The entire COVID staff of 500 has been shifted to this hospital and additional nursing staff has been appointed. We are also aiming to have round the clock post mortem facility here,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, state health minister Sawant said the dean of the hospital had been asked to submit a report in two days.

A Thane Municipal Corporation official said the deaths were being analysed and several civic officials are at the heavily-patronised facility for inspection of records etc.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde said, “We have information of 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. We have been told the usual figure per day is six to seven.”

“The hospital management told us some of the patients arrived there in a critical stage and succumbed during treatment. Some were elderly. We have increased police presence at the hospital to avoid any untoward incident due to these high number of deaths,” the DCP informed.

Speaking on the issue, Sawant said, “Of these 17, a total of 13 were in the ICU. A few days ago, five patients had died in the hospital. The state government has asked the dean to submit a report in two days.”

“Action will be taken as per the report of the dean. This hospital comes under the state medical education and research department. Its minister Hasan Mushrif has reached the hospital and he is looking into the matter,” Sawant told reporters in Pune.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan said “16 deaths” in a a single day in a hospital with a capacity of 500 was a matter of concern.

NCP leader and MLA from the region Jitendra Awhad said the hospital was mismanaged and asked the administration to set things right before it was too late.

State minister Aditi Tatkare, who visited the hospital, called the deaths unfortunate and said the Maharashtra government will take all efforts to ensure such an incident is not repeated.

Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhakse, who is also spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said the hospital was “over loaded” and was treating 650 patients per day against a capacity of 500.

The civil hospital in the area is being renovated so the load falls on this facility in Kalwa, Mhaske claimed.

Hospital sources, meanwhile, said some doctors were down with dengue which was also affecting the running of the facility.

Local MNS leader Avinash Jadhav sought proactive measures to improve the efficiency of the hospital.

With inputs from PTI